Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 646,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

