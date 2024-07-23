Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.56. 1,603,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,063. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.