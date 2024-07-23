Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 3,986 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 126.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $221,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,969,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after acquiring an additional 202,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 98,764 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.51. The stock had a trading volume of 559,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day moving average is $129.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

