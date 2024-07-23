Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Argus from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 985,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

