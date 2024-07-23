Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 427,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

