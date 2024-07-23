Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $325.00 million. On average, analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSEM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

