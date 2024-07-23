Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Third Coast Bancshares

About Third Coast Bancshares

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora acquired 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $53,256.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,639 shares in the company, valued at $764,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

