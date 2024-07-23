Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2024

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Third Coast Bancshares

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora acquired 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $53,256.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,639 shares in the company, valued at $764,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.