The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. 6,149,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,403. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

