The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.47.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.06. 1,498,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day moving average of $142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

