The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NTB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 333,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.