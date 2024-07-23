The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

AAN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aaron’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Aaron’s Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 314.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAN opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $314.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.29%.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.