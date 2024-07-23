Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.240-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.24-1.48 EPS.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.29. 6,058,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.66 and its 200-day moving average is $179.06. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an underweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

