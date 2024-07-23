Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Invests $201,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BALL stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.71. 2,298,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,271. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BALL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.