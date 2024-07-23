Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 355.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 43.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $6.36 on Monday, reaching $208.34. 321,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

