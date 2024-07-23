Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Announces Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.52. 87,881,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,594,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $786.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.71 and a 200 day moving average of $190.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

