Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

Teleflex Price Performance

Teleflex stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.15. 65,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.48. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $262.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

