Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNK

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 68,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.28.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $221.81 million during the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,020,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,964,000 after buying an additional 54,886 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,480,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 40.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 190,407 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 311,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 485.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 298,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after buying an additional 247,489 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.