Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $150.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.32. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

