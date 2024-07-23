Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $185.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.80. The stock had a trading volume of 400,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

