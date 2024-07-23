Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 0.1%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $167.97 and last traded at $169.20. Approximately 3,523,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 15,705,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $883.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day moving average is $143.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

