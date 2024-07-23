T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.91. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TROW

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.