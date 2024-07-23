Syscoin Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $82.67 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,023.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.76 or 0.00553992 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00045581 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00066983 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Syscoin Profile
Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 791,612,393 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.
Buying and Selling Syscoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
