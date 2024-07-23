Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.81.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,127,000 after buying an additional 2,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,440,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $72,201,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $59,941,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

