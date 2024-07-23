Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,143,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $282,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after purchasing an additional 278,265 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,731 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 52,466.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after purchasing an additional 175,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $590.52. 199,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,027. The company has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $590.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

