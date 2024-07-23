Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Trading Down 10%

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.67 ($0.02). 29,385,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 11,277,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Surface Transforms Stock Down 12.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.05 million, a PE ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 0.49.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

