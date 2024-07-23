StockNews.com Upgrades Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Identiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INVE

Identiv Price Performance

INVE opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Identiv has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $9.26.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,546.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,161.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,546.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 61,166 shares of company stock valued at $260,522. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth about $459,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.