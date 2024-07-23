StockNews.com Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Sell

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.86. 6,268,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 155.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.7% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 661,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 187.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.