StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of CGA opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.49. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
