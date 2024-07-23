StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE COE opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.