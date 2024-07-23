StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106,804.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get Invitae alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.