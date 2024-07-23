StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.51 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 0.11.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
