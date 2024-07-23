StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.51 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 0.11.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Insider Activity

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $400.81 per share, with a total value of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,702,192.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $400.81 per share, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,702,192.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.39 per share, for a total transaction of $57,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,811,253.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $558,863 in the last three months. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

