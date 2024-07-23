Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,542 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 84% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,923 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth $193,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 87.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Constellium Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. 1,009,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,365. Constellium has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

