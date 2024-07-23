Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July 23rd (ACTG, ARGX, BWEN, CIX, COIN, DGX, DNUT, DOC, EPC, EQIX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, July 23rd:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $546.00 price target on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $345.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $260.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $875.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $825.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

