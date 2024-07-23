STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $42.01

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.01, but opened at $40.17. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 511,449 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

