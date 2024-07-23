Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $42.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

VITL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VITL

Vital Farms Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 97,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Farms news, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $344,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,661.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $344,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,661.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,056 shares of company stock worth $7,325,473. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 463,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.