Steem Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Steem has a market cap of $94.19 million and approximately $17.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,688.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.01 or 0.00571322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00108950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.77 or 0.00241075 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00046144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00067755 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,191,955 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

