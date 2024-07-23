Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath Sells 15,749 Shares

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,234.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicole Cherie Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of Steelcase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $20,895.00.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE:SCS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 504,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,197. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

