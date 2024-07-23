Status (SNT) One Day Volume Hits $195.15 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Status has a market capitalization of $98.05 million and approximately $195.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009243 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,325.36 or 1.00029931 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000904 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00073207 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,731,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,689,616.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0255368 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $14,081,003.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.