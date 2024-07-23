Status Price Hits $0.0251 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $98.20 million and $94.96 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,274.36 or 1.00000029 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00075279 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,817,011 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,817,011.0149274 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02465116 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $192,995,384.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

