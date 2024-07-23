Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Starbucks Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.55. 17,747,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,637,453. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

