Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.70

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.70 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 40.10 ($0.52), with a volume of 303372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.55 ($0.50).

Staffline Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -802.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Staffline Group

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total value of £1,808.42 ($2,338.88). Insiders have sold a total of 457,333 shares of company stock worth $16,454,303 over the last ninety days. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.