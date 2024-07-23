Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $2,001,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,127,000 after acquiring an additional 80,405 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Spire by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,364,000 after buying an additional 61,564 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,121,000 after buying an additional 349,393 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Spire Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SR traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $66.15. 374,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.77. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

