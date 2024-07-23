SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,841,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 282% from the previous session’s volume of 2,316,354 shares.The stock last traded at $81.18 and had previously closed at $80.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.