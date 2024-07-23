SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 710,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 319,769 shares.The stock last traded at $47.44 and had previously closed at $47.46.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.