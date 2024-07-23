Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Trading 79.2% Higher

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 79.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Up 79.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

Get Spanish Broadcasting System alerts:

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.