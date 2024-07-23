Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVFree Report) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,115 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 115,363 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,972,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,435 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,789,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $24,404,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE LUV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. 889,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,178,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

