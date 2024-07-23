Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,115 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 115,363 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,972,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,435 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,789,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $24,404,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE LUV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. 889,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,178,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

