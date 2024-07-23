Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Lowered to Tender at National Bankshares

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZZZ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.79.

Shares of ZZZ traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 584,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,566. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.17. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$21.31 and a one year high of C$35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

