Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Holdings Lowered by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.13. 687,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,003. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

