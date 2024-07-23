Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Down 18.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.56.

About Silver Grail Resources

(Get Free Report)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Grail Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Grail Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.