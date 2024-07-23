SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 104.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255,610 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SI-BONE worth $40,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 74,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 383,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,322. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,956 shares of company stock worth $172,555 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

